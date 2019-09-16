Gevo Inc. (GEVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

This is a contrast between Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 1.69 N/A -9.47 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 73 2.15 N/A 6.23 11.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gevo Inc. and Albemarle Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.76 beta indicates that Gevo Inc. is 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Albemarle Corporation has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gevo Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albemarle Corporation are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Gevo Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gevo Inc. and Albemarle Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 1 2 6 2.67

Albemarle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $94.11 consensus target price and a 35.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gevo Inc. and Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 96.7% respectively. 12.4% are Gevo Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Gevo Inc. had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Albemarle Corporation beats Gevo Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.