Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reaches $2.60 After 7.00% Down Move; Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of TEN in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. See Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) latest ratings:

The stock of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 229,681 shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has declined 69.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.31% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $30.90 million company. It was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GEVO worth $2.16M less.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.90 million. It operates through two divisions, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels.

Analysts await Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 88.82% or $2.94 from last year’s $-3.31 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Gevo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.27% EPS growth.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $746.06 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Finance Advsr stated it has 85,623 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Services Automobile Association holds 26,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1,235 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 17,495 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl invested in 0% or 71,245 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 22,400 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 25,732 shares. 29,419 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 36,972 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt accumulated 190 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 529,900 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 765,504 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion

