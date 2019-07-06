Gevo Inc. (GEVO) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Contrasting side by side

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 0.87 N/A -11.09 0.00 Linde plc 176 5.82 N/A 10.89 16.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gevo Inc. and Linde plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -26.8% Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9%

Liquidity

7.3 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gevo Inc. Its rival Linde plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Gevo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Linde plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gevo Inc. and Linde plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Linde plc 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Linde plc’s consensus target price is $204, while its potential upside is 0.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gevo Inc. and Linde plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 82.2%. Insiders held 2.94% of Gevo Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Linde plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -7.24% -13.87% -14.58% -36.73% -69.88% 4.59% Linde plc 2.45% 0.4% 8.05% 11.97% 0% 15.91%

For the past year Gevo Inc. has weaker performance than Linde plc

Summary

Linde plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gevo Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.