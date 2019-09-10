Gevo Inc. (GEVO) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 1.46 N/A -9.47 0.00 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 133 2.53 N/A 3.80 37.87

In table 1 we can see Gevo Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gevo Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Gevo Inc. has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gevo Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gevo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gevo Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $139.17 consensus target price and a 16.04% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gevo Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 91.4%. Gevo Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24%

For the past year Gevo Inc. has stronger performance than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gevo Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.