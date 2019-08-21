Getty Rlty New (GTY) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Trimmed Its Position by $3.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Rock Point Advisors Upped Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $703,035

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 304,096 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 94,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 301,291 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 396,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 4,525 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 400,410 shares to 424,310 shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 25,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Getty Realty Corp. Announces Appointment of Mary Lou Malanoski to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.91M for 16.62 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 21,938 shares. Intl Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Renaissance Techs Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,031 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 301,291 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 57,088 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 78,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc owns 5,100 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 0.01% or 8,532 shares. 89,200 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 800,859 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 49,877 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 10,894 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP) by 183,420 shares to 402,231 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,013 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.