Getty Rlty New (GTY) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.04 Million; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Share Value Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 94,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 301,291 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 396,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 48,789 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 490,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 123,399 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.91 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 400,410 shares to 424,310 shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate holds 23,640 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). C M Bidwell & Associate holds 1,420 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 89,761 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Ltd holds 198,626 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 2,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0% or 235 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.09% or 30,292 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 206,012 shares. Piedmont Invest, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,532 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 13,030 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 1,136 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 8,057 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 8,896 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 64,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 4,100 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 8,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 211,569 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,061 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 2,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 2,650 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Smithfield invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 35,520 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 3,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 97,878 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $98.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 55,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

