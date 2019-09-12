Getty Rlty New (GTY) Share Price Declined While Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed by $4.20 Million Its Stake; Milestone Group Upped Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 70.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 140,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 58,516 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 198,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 33,951 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $23.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.12. About 1.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) by 26,287 shares to 121,932 shares, valued at $32.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Treasury Etf (VGSH) by 176,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 161,925 shares to 528,022 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Hospitality Corp by 886,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold GTY shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.80 million shares or 1.12% more from 26.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

