Getty Rlty New (GTY) Holder Chatham Capital Group Upped Its Position; Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $959,812 as Stock Price Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 4,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 14,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 18,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 295,464 shares traded or 139.40% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 89,761 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com holds 82,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,894 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 6,536 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 50,528 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 18,124 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 24,530 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 231,548 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 19,200 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mgmt. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 541,224 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 93,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5,008 shares to 139,244 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.