Getty Realty (GTY) to pay $0.35 on Oct 3, 2019; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Raised By $21.54 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 131.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc acquired 406,413 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 716,442 shares with $38.04 million value, up from 310,029 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.00 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) is expected to pay $0.35 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:GTY) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Getty Realty Corp’s current price of $30.54 translates into 1.15% yield. Getty Realty Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 231,241 shares traded or 97.98% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Getty Realty Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 11,111 shares. 30,292 are owned by Teachers And Annuity Association Of America. Stevens Capital Mngmt L P owns 6,971 shares. Parametric Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Fmr Limited Company reported 102 shares. 21,432 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co. 10,894 were reported by Mason Street Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Plc has 46,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Citadel Limited Company holds 0% or 15,543 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 0.02% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 26.26 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Getty Realty Corp (Holding Company) (GTY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 55.41% above currents $46.54 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning accumulated 6,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Management holds 71,014 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited accumulated 57,646 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,800 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has 166,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 218 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.72M shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clarivest Asset Management Lc owns 484,222 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 14,426 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hanson Mcclain owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,824 shares. Natl Pension has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trustmark Savings Bank Department has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased China Biologic Prods Hldgs I stake by 216,636 shares to 991,233 valued at $90.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Madison Square Garden Co New stake by 16,653 shares and now owns 20,621 shares. Willscot Corp was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. The insider BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022.