Getty Realty (GTY) to pay $0.35 on Oct 3, 2019; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Stake

Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) is expected to pay $0.35 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:GTY) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Getty Realty Corp’s current price of $32.51 translates into 1.08% yield. Getty Realty Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 91,833 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) stake by 103.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 59,511 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 116,911 shares with $2.13M value, up from 57,400 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr now has $3.46B valuation. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 4.01 million shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 14,510 shares stake. Bamco Inc Ny invested in 0.24% or 3.25 million shares. Shell Asset Management Co reported 2,256 shares. Augustine Asset Management reported 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.04% or 130,863 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Invesco has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 20,000 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 17,692 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 63,517 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 391,395 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Kinross Gold Corp Com No Par (NYSE:KGC) stake by 191,096 shares to 558,904 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) stake by 45,969 shares and now owns 27,311 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Markets Bounce On Bullish Hopes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Getty Realty Corp. Announces $125 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold Getty Realty Corp. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.80 million shares or 1.12% more from 26.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co invested in 7,500 shares. 20,558 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Art Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,326 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 22,254 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 8,625 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 83,002 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Blackrock reported 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). California-based Eqis Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 54,659 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 51,387 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).