Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Both Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty Corp. 32 9.68 N/A 1.17 25.65 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 6.47 N/A 0.58 28.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Getty Realty Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Getty Realty Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Getty Realty Corp. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.2% 4.1% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of Getty Realty Corp. shares and 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares. 3.5% are Getty Realty Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62%

For the past year Getty Realty Corp. was less bullish than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Getty Realty Corp. beats Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.