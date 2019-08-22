Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

We are contrasting Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty Corp. 32 9.30 N/A 1.17 25.65 Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.10 N/A 0.27 44.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Getty Realty Corp. and Retail Properties of America Inc. Retail Properties of America Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Getty Realty Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Getty Realty Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Properties of America Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Getty Realty Corp. and Retail Properties of America Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.2% 4.1% Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that Getty Realty Corp. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Getty Realty Corp. and Retail Properties of America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Retail Properties of America Inc. is $12, which is potential 5.26% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Getty Realty Corp. and Retail Properties of America Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 83.1%. About 3.5% of Getty Realty Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Retail Properties of America Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94% Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07%

For the past year Getty Realty Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Retail Properties of America Inc.

Summary

Getty Realty Corp. beats Retail Properties of America Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.