Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) Contrasting side by side

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty Corp. 32 9.18 N/A 1.17 25.65 Washington Prime Group Inc. 19 1.38 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Getty Realty Corp. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Getty Realty Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Getty Realty Corp. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.2% 4.1% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of Getty Realty Corp. shares and 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Getty Realty Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Getty Realty Corp. beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 9 of the 8 factors.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.