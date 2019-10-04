Geron (GERN) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Transglobe Energy – Ordinary Shares (TGA) Shorts Up By 13.31%

Analysts expect Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report $-0.14 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 366.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Geron Corporation’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.435. About 970,557 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 22/03/2018 – so when a stock is only up a few % it’s manipulation $GERN- look what this guy who says he is a financial adviser writes:; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – here’s a link to my article -; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss $7.43M; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I ask for some thoughtful criticism of my article and the stock’s main promoter writes the following, which contains not a single argument in it and just a false assertion that new evidence in this article was somehow addressed in the comments section to my prior article:; 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15; 22/03/2018 – $GERN news has been badly misinterpreted by company supporters and a misleading article has pumped the stock on Seeking Alpha

Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA) had an increase of 13.31% in short interest. TGA’s SI was 84,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.31% from 74,400 shares previously. With 118,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA)’s short sellers to cover TGA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $1.297. About 25,914 shares traded. TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) has declined 50.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TGA News: 07/03/2018 TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.05 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – FINALIZING 2018 CARDIUM DRILLING PROGRAM SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN JULY; 07/03/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.24; 10/05/2018 – TransGlobe Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 16/04/2018 – TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update, Intention to List on the AIM, Pending Board Changes and Date of Annu; 07/03/2018 – TransGlobe Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP – IN FURTHER SUPPORT OF LISTING ON AIM MARKET, COMPANY INTENDS TO ESTABLISH AN EXECUTIVE OFFICE IN LONDON BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 9.5% Position in TransGlobe Energy; 27/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS UPDATE

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil liquids in Egypt and Canada. The company has market cap of $92.83 million. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. It has a 4.77 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron has $400 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 155.75% above currents $1.435 stock price. Geron had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, April 9.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $270.39 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

