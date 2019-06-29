Geron (GERN) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted Its Sprint (Put) (S) Holding

Analysts expect Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Geron Corporation’s analysts see 80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 8.96M shares traded or 302.79% up from the average. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 48.41% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 03/05/2018 – Modified Endpoint Paves Way For Geron’s iMerge / MDS Trial Accelerated Approval; 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 10/05/2018 – GERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C; 22/03/2018 – $GERN news has been badly misinterpreted by company supporters and a misleading article has pumped the stock on Seeking Alpha; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15; 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress; 22/03/2018 – The personal attacks continue in the absence of anything intelligent to say $GERN:; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 500,000 shares as Sprint Corporation (Put) (S)'s stock declined 0.98%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 3.00M shares with $16.95M value, up from 2.50 million last quarter. Sprint Corporation (Put) now has $26.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 16.65M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron had 3 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 31 report.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $262.99 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 58.05 million shares or 5.58% less from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Us Bankshares De accumulated 18,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Apriem Advsr holds 0% or 10,000 shares. 25,000 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 241,246 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 50,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 49,932 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 277,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 83,553 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 1.05M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 110,127 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 1,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). 505,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial holds 0% or 196 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership stated it has 29,486 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 159,862 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 24,872 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Vanguard Group Inc reported 36.30M shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 533,079 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.72M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cumberland Advsr stated it has 0.26% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Rhumbline Advisers owns 515,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 160 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd.

