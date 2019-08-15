Geron (GERN) Covered By Cantor Fitzgerald with $4.0000 Target; Harmonic (HLIT) Shorts Decreased By 3.96%

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) had a decrease of 3.96% in short interest. HLIT’s SI was 7.59M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.96% from 7.90 million shares previously. With 613,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s short sellers to cover HLIT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 623,239 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %)

In a a note published on Thursday morning, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst just has started coverage of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) with “Overweight” rating. The target price per share is $4.0000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Harmonic Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd stated it has 11,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 2.27M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 0.02% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) or 16,907 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 5.59 million shares stake. Intll Gp owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 64,680 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation has 3,125 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 209,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 393,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 25,775 shares. 258,281 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 15.90 million shares. White Pine Limited Com reported 156,600 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Among 2 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic Inc has $900 highest and $6.7500 lowest target. $8’s average target is 17.65% above currents $6.8 stock price. Harmonic Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $609.34 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 58.05 million shares or 5.58% less from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,200 are owned by First Manhattan. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 120,946 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 6,220 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). 66,804 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Co Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 138,882 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 128,595 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). 1,600 are owned by Nordea Inv. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 164,601 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 18,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 81,943 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 366,706 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN).

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $243.07 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.