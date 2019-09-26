Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 350.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 182.31% for Geron Corporation with consensus price target of $3.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 11.6%. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.