Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 361.73 N/A -0.16 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.88 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 161.19% for Geron Corporation with average price target of $3.5. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 47.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.