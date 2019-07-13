Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 310.47 N/A -0.16 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.18 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Geron Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 161.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 51% respectively. 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.