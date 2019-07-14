Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

We will be comparing the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 310.47 N/A -0.16 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.62 N/A -13.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta, while its volatility is 190.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, TrovaGene Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 161.19% for Geron Corporation with consensus target price of $3.5. Competitively TrovaGene Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 551.16%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares and 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.