Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology businesses, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 326.69 N/A -0.16 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 115.11 N/A -3.00 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Geron Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta, while its volatility is 190.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.5 is Geron Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 148.23%. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 98.36% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.