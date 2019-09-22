Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

We are comparing Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Soligenix Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Soligenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.67, while its potential upside is 156.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Soligenix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.