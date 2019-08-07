Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 321.24 N/A -0.16 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.94 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 194.12% at a $3.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.