Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 326.69 N/A -0.16 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.40 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 190.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.9 beta. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Geron Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 148.23% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 176.68% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.