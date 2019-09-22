Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Geron Corporation and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.3 Current Ratio and a 18.3 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.67, and a 156.64% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.