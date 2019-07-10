Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 319.74 N/A -0.16 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Replimune Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Replimune Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 153.62% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Replimune Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.