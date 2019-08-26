Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 372.53 N/A -0.16 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.26 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 153.62% and an $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 9.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.