Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 278.04 N/A -0.16 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 585.25 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Geron Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 191.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 57.8%. Insiders owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.