Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 310.47 N/A -0.16 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 30488.23 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a 161.19% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 71.3% respectively. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.48%. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats ObsEva SA.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.