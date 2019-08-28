Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 364.43 N/A -0.16 0.00 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Motif Bio plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Geron Corporation and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Motif Bio plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, with potential upside of 159.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.