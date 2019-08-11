Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 369.83 N/A -0.16 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 88.86 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Geron Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 155.47% at a $3.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.