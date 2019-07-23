Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 268.77 N/A -0.16 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.08 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geron Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Geron Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 201.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 72.5% respectively. About 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.