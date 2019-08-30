Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.79 N/A -0.16 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and INmune Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, and a 148.32% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, which is potential 91.67% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats INmune Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.