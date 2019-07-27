Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -6071.96 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Geron Corporation and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.9 and its 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Immunomedics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunomedics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$3.5 is Geron Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 189.26%. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 consensus target price and a 54.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares and 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.48%. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Immunomedics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.