Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 322.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.78 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geron Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta, while its volatility is 190.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of Geron Corporation is $3.5, with potential upside of 151.80%. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 50.14%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 85%. About 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.