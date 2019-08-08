Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 329.48 N/A -0.16 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.78 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.5 is Geron Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 189.26%. Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 110.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 84.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.