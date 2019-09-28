Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Geron Corporation and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Geron Corporation and Compugen Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,377,511,757.16% -16.9% -16.3% Compugen Ltd. 1,502,550,118.67% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and Compugen Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 171.85% and an $3.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 24.3%. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Compugen Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.