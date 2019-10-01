Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Geron Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,366,082,870.57% -16.9% -16.3% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,006,352,954.40% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.67, while its potential upside is 152.36%. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 254.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.