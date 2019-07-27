Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

We will be comparing the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.9 and its 190.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 189.26% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Competitively BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average target price of $85, with potential upside of 42.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.48%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.