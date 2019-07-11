Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

We are comparing Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 315.11 N/A -0.16 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 190 11.60 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Geron Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.9 and it happens to be 190.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Geron Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, and a 157.35% upside potential. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $226.67 average price target and a 6.42% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 95%. About 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.