Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.28 N/A -12.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.55 shows that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.67, and a 162.14% upside potential. Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average target price of $205.5, with potential upside of 70.38%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.