Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 319.74 N/A -0.16 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Geron Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 153.62% and an $3.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 88.3% respectively. 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.