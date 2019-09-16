Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 46.40 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 130.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 59.1%. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alector Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.