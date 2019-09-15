Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is a contrast between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geron Corporation and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta and it is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Geron Corporation is $3.67, with potential upside of 130.82%. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s average target price is $0.4, while its potential upside is 29.12%. Based on the data shown earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Advaxis Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.