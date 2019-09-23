Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Geron Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 156.64%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 252.11% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 92.4%. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.