Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

This is a contrast between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 395.47 N/A -0.16 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 150.51% at a $3.67 consensus price target. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 1,318.02% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Geron Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 61.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.