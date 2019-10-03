Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

We will be contrasting the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.68 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.49M -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geron Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,277,227,722.77% -16.9% -16.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,634,653,515.68% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation has a 151.37% upside potential and an average target price of $3.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 312.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 4.02%. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Geron Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.