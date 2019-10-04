Geron Corporation (GERN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.68 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.55M -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,277,227,722.77% -16.9% -16.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 700,293,593.88% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 151.37% at a $3.67 average target price. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 422.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Geron Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.