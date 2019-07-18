Geron Corporation (GERN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Contrasting side by side

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 289.62 N/A -0.16 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.9 and it happens to be 190.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.62 beta which is 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 180.00% upside potential. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 15.04% and its consensus price target is $6.5. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 41.3%. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.48%. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.