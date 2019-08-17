Geron Corporation (GERN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.52 beta which makes it 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 148.23% for Geron Corporation with consensus target price of $3.5. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 11.99% and its consensus target price is $24. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.